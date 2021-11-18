HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0002

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $17,515.32 and approximately $273.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 62.7% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00218308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

