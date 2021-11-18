HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) President Brian Allan Purchases 5,000 Shares

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.66.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HyreCar by 8,145.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HyreCar by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,494,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 86.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

