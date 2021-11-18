IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 259,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,476,526 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

