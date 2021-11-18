Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 245.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £797.14 million and a PE ratio of 24.43. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

