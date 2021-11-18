Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ICVX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 51,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). As a group, research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

