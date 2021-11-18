Idena (IDNA) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Idena has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $184,490.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00067033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070112 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,540,308 coins and its circulating supply is 53,399,933 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

