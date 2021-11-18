IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $627.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $641.32 and its 200 day moving average is $630.51. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

