IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYC stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.