IFP Advisors Inc Buys 592 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

