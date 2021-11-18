IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

