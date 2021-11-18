IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 906.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

