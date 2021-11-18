IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.