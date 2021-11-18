IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,479 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

