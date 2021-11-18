IGM Financial (IGM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IGM Financial (TSE: IGM) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – IGM Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/9/2021 – IGM Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/8/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

11/8/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

11/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00.

10/18/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

TSE:IGM opened at C$49.72 on Thursday. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.49. The firm has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

