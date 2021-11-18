Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:

11/1/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Illinois Tool’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product offerings, buyouts and the policy of rewarding shareholders. Its enterprise initiatives are expected to aid operating margin by more than 100 bps in 2021. In third-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 0.98% and 1.57%, respectively. The company expects raw material and supply-chain constraints to continue playing spoilsport. It lowered sales growth and earnings projections to 13-14% and $8.30-$8.50 per share, respectively, for 2021. Price/costs impact on the operating margin is expected to be an adverse 150 bps. The operating margin is expected to be 23.5-24.5%, lower than 24.5-25.5% mentioned previously.”

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $206.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $212.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $261.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $231.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Illinois Tool Works is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.97. 852,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,895. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $243.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

