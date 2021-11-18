iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

IMBI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.81. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.