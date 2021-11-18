Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $571.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 571 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 571 ($7.46), with a volume of 345125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.32).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

