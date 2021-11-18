Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,572 ($20.54) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 48.48 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

