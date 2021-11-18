Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.26.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$44.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.56. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

