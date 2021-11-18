Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) versus Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Incyte 18.35% 22.27% 16.60%

51.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Incyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Incyte $2.67 billion 5.39 -$295.70 million $2.41 26.98

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Incyte 1 3 7 0 2.55

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. Incyte has a consensus price target of $89.78, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Incyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than Zymergen.

Summary

Incyte beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

