Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

