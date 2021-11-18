Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Indiva (CVE:NDVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NDVA opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. Indiva has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.
About Indiva
Read More: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.