Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Indiva (CVE:NDVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NDVA opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. Indiva has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

