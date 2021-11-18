Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 232,749 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 232,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

