INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) PT Raised to $85.00

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.17.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

