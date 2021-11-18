Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 88.36% 187.85% 31.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innate Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 89.06%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 5.14 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 18.62 $129.09 million $2.79 12.69

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

