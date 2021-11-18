Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 484.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAUG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,149. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

