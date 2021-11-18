Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.00

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 26356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.