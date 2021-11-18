Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

