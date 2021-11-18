Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Buys $174,900.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker bought 15,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATEC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $25,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,244,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

