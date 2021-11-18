Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCOV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,467. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after buying an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after buying an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

