Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BCOV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,467. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.