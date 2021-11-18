Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases 61,500 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearOne stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 335,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

