Insider Buying: Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Purchases $68,100.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INSG opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inseego by 7.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Inseego by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inseego by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

