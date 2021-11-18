Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 170,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,073. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
