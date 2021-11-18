Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,054,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$996,289.43.

WM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. 157,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$0.86.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

