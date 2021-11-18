Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Sells 19,918 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMS opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

