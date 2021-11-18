Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 11,600 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 592,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,812. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 207.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

