Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.05. 905,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,597. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

