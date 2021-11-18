Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $347,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.45 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

