Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $665.73 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.94. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

