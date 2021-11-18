Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 2,415 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $237.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.47.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

