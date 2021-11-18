Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

Shares of FNV traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.23 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

