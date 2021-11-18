Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.