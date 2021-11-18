Insider Selling: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

