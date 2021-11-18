Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $423,984.42 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

