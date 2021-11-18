Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells 18,841 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02.

NUAN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 4,202,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 449,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 371,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

