Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Sells $527,543.76 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 523.29 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

