Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spencer M. Rascoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00.

PLTR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

