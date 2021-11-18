Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $239,840.00 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SXI opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
SXI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
