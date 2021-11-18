Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $239,840.00 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SXI opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

