Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $627,236.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.