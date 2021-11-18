Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. 15,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.15. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $242.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.